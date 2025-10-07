Cathedral City woman safely released from Israeli custody, transported to Jordan

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - A Cathedral City woman in Israeli custody after being detained on a humanitarian aid boat headed for Gaza has been safely released and is now in Jordan, family told News Channel 3's Athena Jreij.

Jordanian state media reported that 131 Gaza flotilla activists were deported to Jordan on Tuesday.

Family shared a video showing Geraldine Ramirez with the remaining US delegation members in Jordan.

"Our family cannot fully express the relief and gratitude we feel at this moment. These past days have been filled with fear, uncertainty, and countless prayers but also with incredible love and support from people all around the world," reads a statement from Ramirez's family. "Geraldine is now safe and receiving care. We ask for privacy and calm as she recovers physically and emotionally from her experience."

Ramirez's family said they do not know when she will be able to fly back to the United States, nor the exact location where she will be released or processed next.

"We remain in communication with officials and continue to trust that she will be safely reunited with the people she cares for soon," Ramirez's family added.

News Channel 3's Athena Jreij interviewed Ramirez's family last week, even bringing Ramirez's story to the attention of local Congressman Raul Ruiz.

