27-year-old arrested in connection with Rancho Mirage shooting

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting that left a person in critical condition nearly two weeks ago in Rancho Mirage.

The suspect, a Palm Springs resident, was arrested by the Riverside County Gang Impact Team at around 1 a.m. Friday in the 28000 block of Landau Boulevard in Cathedral City, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

He faces attempted murder charges. He remains in custody on $1 million bail at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, jail records show.

The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. on Sept. 27 near the intersection of Bob Hope Drive and Country Club Drive. Deputies spoke with witnesses who advised that they had located a subject with a gunshot wound and were attempting to provide medical aid when the suspect assaulted the victim a second time.

"... deputies spoke with witnesses who advised that they had located a subject with a gunshot wound and were attempting to provide medical aid when an unknown Hispanic male assaulted the victim a second time. The victim and suspect then fled from the location," reads an RSO news release.

The victim was later located near Robert Road and Varner Road in Thousand Palms. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition, the agency noted.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.