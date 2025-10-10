Fugitive wanted for shooting at RivCo Sheriff’s deputy found in Mexico

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A man on the run for nearly a year and a half after allegedly shooting at a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was captured in Mexico.

Martin Perez Jr, 31, of San Bernardino, was located and apprehended in the city of Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico on Thursday, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's office.

Perez is accused of firing at a motorcycle deputy while fleeing from a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley. He ultimately escaped into the Santa Ana River bottom.

"The vehicle failed to yield and entered a dirt access road adjacent to 68th Street, west of Pats Ranch Road, (where the suspect) fired at the pursuing deputy before entering dense foliage near the Santa Ana River bottom,'' the sheriff's department said. "During the pursuit, the subject abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot in an unknown direction."

Law enforcement searches for Perez around the Santa Ana River bottom

The motorcycle patrolman was not hurt.

According to the DA's office, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU) continued efforts to locate Perez with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Mexico Investigative Liaison (MIL) program.

During the investigation, FAU developed information that Perez was hiding in the Mexican state of Nayarit and using various fictitious identities to avoid arrest. The information was relayed to MIL personnel, who coordinated with Mexican authorities to plan to detain Perez.

Perez was apprehended on Thursday and has been returned to Riverside County to face charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday.