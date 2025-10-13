Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopens after annual maintenance

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopened Monday, October 13, 2025, after its annual maintenance closure and an earlier shutdown in August due to electrical problems. Crews used the time to complete major safety upgrades, including rebuilding the carriage on one of the tram cars, replacing a key cable, and testing the control systems.

Officials say the work was essential to ensure the system remains safe for public use. The repairs addressed both routine wear and unexpected faults, and involved close inspection of equipment not normally accessible during daily operation.

The tramway is now fully operational, with trams running daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. As visitors return to the mountain, officials stress that these upgrades were not just maintenance — they were necessary steps to protect passengers and prevent future breakdowns.

