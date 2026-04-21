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President Trump says he will extend ceasefire with Iran

VECTEEZY
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Updated
today at 1:24 PM
Published 1:23 PM

WASHINGTON D.C. (KESQ) - President Donald Trump says he will extend the ceasefire with Iran.

STATEMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.

President DONALD J. TRUMP

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