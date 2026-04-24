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New Coachella Mayor Dr. Frank Figueroa live, in-studio interview

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Published 4:46 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Dr. Frank Figueroa, Coachella's new mayor, joined News Channel 3 live at 4:00 p.m. for an in-studio interview with Peter Daut.

Figueroa was appointed on Wednesday following a contentious meeting. He was serving as the city's mayor pro tem before.

More: Dr. Frank Figueroa talks transition, priorities in first interview since being named mayor

He replaces Steven Hernandez, the city's longtime mayor, who resigned last month after pleading guilty to a conflict of interest charge.

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