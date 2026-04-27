Skip to Content
News

Palm Desert Aquatic Center anticipated to reopen Memorial Day weekend

KESQ
By
Published 5:54 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Desert Aquatic Center was expected to reopen next month following a months-long closure and delays with equipment manufacturing and delivery issues with a $4 million facility-wide infrastructure upgrade.

A target reopening date was scheduled for May 23, but city officials said the center might reopen at an earlier date if work can be completed sooner.

The facility shut down in November 2025 to replace the aging pumps, filtration systems and heaters for all three pools originally installed in 2011. The upgrades were necessary to improve water quality, reduce service interruptions and increase energy efficiency.

The project had an original timeline of eight to 10 weeks, but delays in receiving equipment pushed back the date.   

Work was expected to continue involving additional adjustments and health inspections.

The aquatic center is located at 7351 Magnesia Falls Drive.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.