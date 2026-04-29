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FIND Food Bank receives national recognition

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today at 1:40 PM
Published 1:38 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The FIND Regional Food Bank is earning national recognition for its work to fight hunger.

The nonprofit received a network celebration award from Feeding America and its National Leadership Conference in Dallas. The award honors FIND's youth advisory commission program. The initiative brings together students from across the Coachella Valley to tackle food insecurity through leadership training. Advocacy and community-driven projects.

Check Out: FIND Food Bank: Students help address food insecurity

This year, 12 students completed more than 45 hours of development and launched 8 capstone projects focused on hunger, hunger awareness, and solutions.

Join us this Friday for the 16th annual FIND Food Bank telethon. The telethon will air live on News Channel 3 from 7 to 8 p.m. with additional reports from FIND's warehouse in Indio all throughout our evening newscasts.

Call in and support Fine's mission to End Hunger this Friday or donate now by scanning the QR code on the screen. Your support helps FIND Regional Food Bank continue providing essential food and resources to our community.

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