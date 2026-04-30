Groundbreaking ceremony set to mark rebuild of Palm Springs fertility clinic destroyed in bombing

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A groundbreaking ceremony Monday will mark the start of the rebuilding process of a Palm Springs fertility clinic destroyed in a terrorist attack nearly a year ago

The city will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, May 4, at Noon at 1199 N Indian Canyon Drive, the original site of the American Fertility Clinic.

"This moment honors not only how far we’ve come, but the strength, unity, and support that carried our community through. The new center will stand as a symbol of healing, innovation, and an ongoing commitment to the families ARC serves," reads a message from city officials.

According to city documents, the American Fertility Clinic is planned to be rebuilt as a two-story, 19,347-square-foot medical office. The ground floor will be a surgery center, with the second floor housing an OB/GYN/Fertility Center. Plans for the clinic were approved in February.

The property will also include increased security, including a 7-foot combination masonry wall and fence, and a small guardhouse.

In November, clinic director Dr. Maher Abdallah told News Channel 3's Athena Jreij that the plan was for the new clinic to open in Fall 2026, although at the time, plans were for construction to begin in January. Abdallah said construction would take about 8 months.

The American Fertility Clinic was targeted in a domestic terrorist attack on May 17, 2025. Twentynine Palms resident Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, detonated a vehicle bomb in the parking lot, killing himself, injuring four others, and damaging the clinic and several surrounding buildings.

Authorities said Bartkus targeted the clinic for his "anti pro-life" ideals.

Many of the embryos were unharmed, thanks to the efforts of first responders and clinic staff who were able to restore the power and save the embryos.

We'll have coverage of the groundbreaking Monday on News Channel 3.