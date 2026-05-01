Skip to Content
News

2027 Coachella festival advance sale sells out

PHOTO: Coachella Arts and Music Festival, Photo Date: 04/12/2025
Coachella
PHOTO: Coachella Arts and Music Festival, Photo Date: 04/12/2025
By
Published 2:28 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The advance sale for the 2027 Coachella Music and Arts Festival has sold out, the festival announced.

Passes went on sale Friday at 11 a.m. They were no longer available by 2 p.m. According to the Coachella website, all passes are sold out, with the waitlist open.

The advance sale is the only time festivalgoers can secure a long payment plan through January.

Another sale typically happens later in the year, around the time the lineup is announced. Last year, the festival sold out after the second sale in September. It was the first sell out since 2023.

The lineup has the 2027 festival hasn't been released, but there are already various rumours about who will headline, including Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, and Billie Eilish.

The 2027 Coachella festival will take place April 8-11 and April 16-18.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.