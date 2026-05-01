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Big Bear nest eaglets get their names after student vote

FOBBV
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Published 3:32 PM

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KESQ) - The two eagles at the Big Bear nest now have their names, Sandy and Luna.

The nonprofit that runs the nest camera, the Friends of Big Bear Valley, made the announcement on Friday. The names come from a vote by Big Bear Valley third-grade classrooms.

  • Chick 1’s name is Sandy, with 30 student votes.
  • Chick 2’s name is Luna with 25 student votes.

The remaining top 5 votes are as follows:

  • Star with 22 votes.
  • Chip with 22 votes.
  • Phoenix with 18 votes.

FOBBV officials said Sandy was the most popular name entered with 3706 of the 63,915 names submitted.

The name is in honor of Sandy Steers, an activist and longtime FOBBV executive director who died in February.

"Please know that although Sandy would not have wanted us to outright name one of the eaglets Sandy, she would have been honored that you and the students went through the process and named one of the 2026 eaglets after her," reads a post by FOBBV.

Sandy and Luna hatched earlier this month and continue to grow. The world awaits its first flight, which is still a bit away. Last year, Sunny took her first fliight in June after hatching on March 2.

Click here to watch the Big Bear nest live camera

The nonprofit shared the list of other names that were sent to students:

  • Windy
  • Luna
  • Kazoo
  • Wohali
  • River
  • Whimsy
  • Hazy
  • Camelot
  • Artemis
  • Hickory
  • Mopsy
  • Phoenix
  • Star
  • Chip
  • Glory
  • Mako
  • Willow
  • Sandy
  • Dakota
  • Penguin
  • Nova
  • Liberty
  • Orion
  • Raycee
  • Chace
  • Echo
  • Hope
  • Scorpious
  • Snugs
  • Atlas

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