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Jonathan Nicks approved as Indio’s new city manager

KESQ
By
New
Published 8:38 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Jonathan Nicks is officially the new city manager of Indio. The City Council approved Nicks' contract during Wednesday's meeting.

Details on the contract were not available.

Nicks was working as assistant city manager, joining the city in Aug. 2024. Nicks is an experienced public servant with over two decades in local government.

He replaces Bryan Montgomery, who is set to retire in the summer to begin serving as missionaries in Latin America for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has held the position since 2021.

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