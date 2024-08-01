Indio appoints Jonathan Nicks as new assistant city manager

Jonathan Nicks will serve as Indio's new assistant city manager after nearly 25 years of local government service.

The recruitment process attracted 119 applicants nationwide, with 35 selected for further review, before settling on eight finalists. Nicks was chosen as the best candidate for the role by the city manager and city department heads.

Nicks is an experienced public servant with over two decades in local government. Prior to his new role as assistant city manager, he served as the deputy city manager of Menifee, where he held positions from interim public works director to community services director.

Before Menifee, Nicks served as deputy director for Orange County Parks and Community Services. He managed a $120 million budget, a $30 million annual capital improvement program and approximately 400 employees. Nicks also played a key part in establishing the Placentia Community Foundation during his time as the public works director of Placentia.

"Jonathan brings to Indio an extraordinary wealth of relevant experience and is highly regarded as a principled, hard-working leader," said City Manager Bryan Montgomery. "His dedication to public service is unwavering, earning the trust of both employees and the community throughout his career, and we are confident that his leadership and passion will make him a tremendous asset to Indio."

Nicks will officially begin his position as Indio’s assistant city manager on September 9, 2024.

"It has been a privilege to serve in public service for over these many years," said Nicks. "As the City of Indio’s assistant city manager, I look forward to serving with my colleagues and actively engaging with the community to ensure that Indio not only maintains its successful trajectory but also reaches new heights of growth."

Nicks holds a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Fullerton, a master’s degree in public administration from California State University, Long Beach, a Leadership Certification from Chapman University, and the Smart City Certification from Pepperdine University. He is a member of the National Parks & Recreation Association, American Public Works Association, California Parks & Recreation Society, the Municipal Management Association of Southern California, and the International City Management Association.