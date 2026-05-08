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Family of 21-year-old man killed in crash with RSO deputy file lawsuit

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Published 5:14 PM

CALIMESA, Calif. (KESQ) - A family is suing Riverside County after a Sheriff's deputy blew through a red light at nearly 100 miles per hour, killing a 21-year-old man and critically injuring his fiancée several months ago, Panish | Shea | Ravipudi LLP announced.

The family of Gavin Hinkley and his fiancée, Madeline Fox, filed a lawsuit this week against Riverside County, the deputy behind the wheel, and several other defendants over that deadly Calimesa crash in September.

Gavin Hinkley and Madeline Fox
Complaint_Fox-Hinkley-FACDownload

According to the California Highway Patrol investigation shared in the attorney's news release, Deputy Glynn Allen Wilburn of the Cabazon station was traveling 100 miles per hour and had his brakes off just two seconds before slamming into the couple's Tesla at Cherry Valley Boulevard and Roberts Street.

According to CHP, the deputy was responding to a call for service with emergency lights and sirens activated.

Photos from CHP report provided by Panish | Shea | Ravipudi LLP

Gavin, who was weeks away from his wedding, died at the scene. Madeline survived with a traumatic brain injury and permanent injuries.

The lawsuit also alleges paramedics treated the deputy first, delaying care to the more critically injured victims. Deputy Wilburn still faces a possible criminal case, the Riverside County DA's office says that the investigation remains active.

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