Concerns grow over alleged conditions at Desert Hot Springs animal shelter

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Concerns are mounting over conditions at the Desert Hot Springs Animal Care and Control Facility after News Channel 3 received more than 200 emails from viewers and animal advocates questioning whether the shelter is properly staffed and prepared for extreme summer heat.

The concerns focus on the shelter on Hacienda Avenue, where advocates claim there are not enough workers or volunteers to adequately care for the animals during dangerously high temperatures.

Yvette, a former volnteer and animal advocate, says the shelter needs immediate improvements, especially when it comes to staffing and animal management.

“We’re facing extreme heat coming up in the next couple of weeks,” Yvette said. “These dogs don’t have enough people to care for them.”

She also said the facility needs experienced personnel dedicated solely to animal care.

City officials declined an on-camera interview, citing safety concerns, but defended the shelter’s operations in a statement to News Channel 3. According to the city, the facility has seen major improvements over the past year, including upgrades to staffing, operations, and infrastructure.

A current volunteer, who asked not to be identified, disputed claims that the shelter is unsafe or inhumane.

“It is an outdoor shelter and there’s not a lot you can do about that,” the volunteer said. “But they’re all in the shade, they have misters, and some kennels have indoor air-conditioned areas.”

During a visit to the facility, News Channel 3 observed shaded kennels, cooling misters, indoor air conditioning, staff on-site, and outdoor areas where dogs could spend time outside their kennels.

Despite those improvements, advocates continue calling for more support, including additional kennel staff and volunteers.

“They need someone with experience that can manage these animals,” Yvette said. “More kennel staff and more volunteers.”

Volunteers also warned that spreading misinformation about the shelter could discourage adoptions and community support.

“If people don’t trust us, they don’t want to adopt dogs or support us,” the volunteer said. “Bad information can really hurt.”

The city says the shelter is currently fully staffed and noted that a park under construction around the facility will provide additional walkable space for animals.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.