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Coachella set to open applications to fill city council vacancy

City of Coachella
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Published 10:31 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of Coachella will open applications for residents interested in filling the vacant council seat.

During Wednesday's council meeting, councilmembers directed staff to prepare applications to be ready for Thursday. It will remain open until Tuesday, May 27, at 5 p.m.

Applications will be available in paper or digital form.

Councilmembers will conduct in-person interviews with applicants. There was a tentative date discussed of Saturday, May 30; however, the date has not been finalized. The interview date is expected to be set at the May 28 council meeting. The city has until June 10 to fill the empty council seat.

The appointee would fill the position until the November election.

The city is expected to share additional details on Thursday. You can get updates on the city's Facebook page and/or website.

Coachella is seeking to fill the seat left vacant when Dr. Frank Figueroa was appointed mayor. Figueroa replaced longtime mayor Steven Hernandez, who resigned in March after pleading guilty to a conflict of interest charge. He will also fill the position until November, finishing up the remainder of Hernandez's term

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