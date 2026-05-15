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Palm Desert Aquatic Center reopens after nearly six month closure

PD Pool
By
New
Published 1:14 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Desert Aquatic Center is reopening after nearly 8 months of renovation.

Activities, such as the lap pool, reopened on Wednesday.

According to the center's website, the water park features will have a soft opening on Sunday, May 17, from 10:30 AM – 03:45 PM.

Registration for Spring 2026 Swim Lessons closes today.

The aquatic center is located at 7351 Magnesia Falls Drive.

The facility shut down in November 2025 to replace the aging pumps, filtration systems and heaters for all three pools originally installed in 2011. The upgrades were necessary to improve water quality, reduce service interruptions, and increase energy efficiency.

The project had an original timeline of eight to 10 weeks, but delays in receiving equipment pushed back the date. More recently, officials hoped to reopen the facility by Memorial Day but there were able to get it open earlier as the work was completed.

For more information on the aquatic center, visit pdpool.com

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