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Open house set for Wednesday on proposed project development in Indio

The Oasis at Indio
By ,
Updated
today at 7:09 PM
Published 7:08 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The development team behind a proposed residential/retail/industrial project in Indio will hold an open house Wednesday afternoon to provide the public with information and answer questions about the project.

The event will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino's special events center Hunal meeting room.   

The team behind the mixed-use development, named The Oasis at Indio, will provide updates and outline the next steps in the planning and approval process.

The project would be located on roughly 183 acres of vacant land north of Avenue 42, east of Monroe Street, and south of Interstate 10. It would include 3,240 multi-family residential units, 20,000 square feet of commercial uses and about 1.8 million square feet of light-industrial space.

Officials said the project, if built, will meet the housing needs of a growing market and create roughly 1,300 jobs in the area.

Earlier this month, News Channel 3's Athena Jreij spoke with some residents who oppose parts of the development.

Check Out: Residents sound alarm on proposed industrial space in North Indio

The Oasis at Indio plan is set to go before Indio's Planning Commission on May 27.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

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