Skip to Content
News

Man accused of killing teen in Salton City pleads not guilty to all charges

Imperial County Sheriff's Department
By
Updated
today at 5:20 PM
Published 5:19 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - The man accused of murdering a teen in Salton City was back in court on Thursday.

Abraham Feinbloom, 51, was back in court on Thursday, pleading not guilty to murder and resisting a peace officer.

His attorney, Melanie Rowe, said she will file a 9-9-5 motion to dismiss after reviewing transcripts from the three-day preliminary hearings, which took place in April.

Feinbloom is due back in court on July 17 for a pre-trial conference and trial setting hearing.

He is accused of murdering 17-year-old T'Neya Tovar in Salton City.

Tovar was reported missing from her group home in Hemet in June, according to her mother. Investigators said they believe Tovar died from a gunshot wound. Bullet fragments were found in the leg recovered in December, less than a mile from the Harlequin Court home where Feinbloom was later arrested.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on this case.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.