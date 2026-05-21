RSO: Evidence suggests death of Bermuda Dunes couple could be a murder-suicide

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. (KESQ) - Authorities said evidence suggests the deaths of two Bermuda Dunes residents last week could be a murder-suicide; however, the investigation isn't finalized.

Donald Whitaker, 80, and his wife Karen, 79, were found with traumatic injuries inside their home on Montego Bay Drive just before noon on Friday. Details were limited as the investigation remained ongoing.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office (RSO) released the latest update on its homicide investigation on Thursday.

"At this time, the Riverside Sheriff’s homicide investigators continue to investigate and exhaust all leads in this homicide. The evidence available suggests this was a murder-suicide. Homicide investigators are still actively investigating the incident and will complete a thorough investigation before releasing a final disposition," reads RSO's news release.

Investigators discovered Whitaker had fallen victim to financial elder abuse, the agency confirmed.

Friends of the couple told News Channel 3 on Tuesday that the scam started when someone texted Karen after she posted a tribute to a deceased school friend on Facebook. The scam involved gift cards and a person posing as actor Tom Selleck.

"Currently, there is no evidence to indicate that the unknown suspect (s) who were involved in the financial abuse are directly involved in the couple’s death," reads RSO's news release.

Based on the evidence, homicide investigators do not believe there is a threat to the community as a result of this incident, the agency confirmed.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Central Homicide Investigator Hood at (951) 955-2777 or Thermal Station Investigator Gutierrez at (760) 863-8990.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this investigation.