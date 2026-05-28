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FIND Food Bank braces for increased need under new SNAP rules

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New
Published 11:57 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - New federal work requirements tied to CalFresh benefits are set to take effect June 1, potentially impacting thousands of low-income residents across the Coachella Valley.

The changes apply to certain adults between the ages of 18 and 64 who receive CalFresh, California’s version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Under the new rules, adults classified as “Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents" must work, volunteer, or participate in approved job or training programs for at least 20 hours a week — or 80 hours a month — to continue receiving benefits.

Those who do not meet the requirements could be limited to just three months of food assistance over a three-year period.

Food assistance organizations are preparing for increased demand.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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