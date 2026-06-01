Skip to Content
News

Property owner responds to fire hazard concerns at abandoned Cathedral City site

By
Published 12:00 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) — The owner of the KGX Broadcast Center property is responding after residents at a neighboring senior housing community voiced concerns that the abandoned Cathedral City site may pose a potential fire hazard.

In a previous interview with News Channel 3, residents say the property, located off Dinah Shore Drive, is overgrown with dry vegetation and lined with tall tamarisk trees. They also report signs of trespassing, raising concerns about safety and the risk of a fire spreading to nearby homes.

The City of Cathedral City confirmed the property is under an active code enforcement investigation and that the owner has been cited for violations. However, officials said the case is currently on hold while the owner appeals the city's findings.

Following the report, the property owner reached out to News Channel 3.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear what he has to say.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.