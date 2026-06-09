Palm Springs nonprofit impacted by city’s plans for new fire station

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A Palm Springs nonprofit that provides meals and other essential services to the homeless was issued a 30-day notice to vacate its premises and has until Monday to leave as the city moves forward with plans for a new fire station.

As we reported in late April, Well in the Desert was given a 30-day notice termination of lease from the property's owner, Grit Development, to vacate and surrender possession of the premises on or before May 27.

That 30-day notice was extended to June 15.

While Well in the Desert has different feeding sites throughout the city, the facility at 181 N. Indian Canyon Drive remains crucial to their operations as it supports food storage and meal operations, officials said. The organization said the facility serves roughly 250 families each week and served about 98,000 meals to people in need last year.

"Moving is not the issue. The issue is the short timeline and the impact this will have on the people we serve,'' Matt Naylor, president of the nonprofit, told City News Service in April.

Naylor added that he was deeply disappointed in the abrupt notice without a more thoughtful transition plan.

According to city documents, the city contacted Town and Country LLC to possibly acquire property at the southwest corner of Andreas Road and North Indian Canyon Drive, which would include 181 N. Indian Canyon Drive, for Fire Station #1.

A scheduled City Council meeting regarding approval of a purchase and sale agreement will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 3200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way.

When asked whether he would attend the meeting, Naylor told CNS on Tuesday that there was no need, "as we have no issue with the station at that location, it was the lack of support from city officials in the media that said `good luck' to the Well in finding a location. The Well remains active looking for a temporary place on short notice and it has been difficult, but we are not giving up,'' Naylor added.