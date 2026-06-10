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Dehydrated hiker rescued from Palm Springs trail

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today at 9:26 PM
Published 9:23 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A dehydrated hiker was airlifted to safety Tuesday afternoon in Palm Springs, video shared by the California Highway Patrol shows.

A lost hiker was reported missing just before 1 p.m. on the N. Lykken Trail near W Tahquitz Canyon W & Museum Drive, authorities said.

"After locating the hiker well off the trail in a dry waterfall, she related that she was unable to get out safely due to the precarious terrain," reads a social media post by CHP. "H60 conducted a hoist rescue to assess the victim and relocate her to awaiting EMS crews where she was treated for dehydration."

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It's the second hoist rescue shared by CHP in recent days. On Friday, a 71-year-old hiker who was reported missing was rescued by a helicopter and transported to the hospital.

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