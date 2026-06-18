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RSO deputy charged with vehicular manslaughter for deadly on-duty crash near Beaumont

CHP
By
New
Published 3:09 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been officially charged with vehicular manslaughter after a deadly on-duty crash last year near the Beaumont area.

Deputy Glynn Wilburn, 42, was charged Wednesday, the Riverside County District Attorney's office announced.

In addition to Gross Vehicular Manslaughter, Wilburn, of the Cabazon station, has been charged with Felony Reckless Driving Causing Serious Injury and Great Bodily Injury Enhancement.

An arraignment date has not been scheduled at this time. There was no record of Wilburn in county jail records.

The crash happened on the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2025, on Cherry Valley Boulevard and Roberts Street.

According to the investigation, Wilburn was responding with lights and sirens from Beaumont to 
reports of shots fired in Calimesa. While traveling on Cherry Valley Boulevard at speeds of approximately 100 mph, Wilburn entered an intersection and collided with a vehicle at approximately 71 mph.

Photos from CHP report provided by Panish | Shea | Ravipudi LLP

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Gavin Hinkley, was killed, and his fiancée, Madeline Fox, who was a passenger, suffered severe injuries. The couple was weeks away from their wedding.

Gavin Hinkley and Madeline Fox

According to the DA's news release, moments before the collision, dispatch had confirmed there were no reported injuries, the suspect vehicle had left the scene, and deputies had already arrived at the location of the reported shooting.

The families of Hinkley and Fox filed a lawsuit last month against Wilburn, RSO, and Riverside County. Attorneys allege that paramedics treated Wilburn first, delaying care to the more critically injured victims.

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