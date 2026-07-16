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Watch Live: President Trump speaks to the nation

The White House / MAGNIFIC
By
New
Published 5:38 PM

WASHINGTON D.C. (KESQ) - President Donald Trump is set to hold a primetime address at 6 p.m. Pacific Time.

In a White House briefing Thursday, press secretary Karoline Leavitt was tight-lipped about what the president would say besides that he will discuss "protecting the integrity of our elections." 

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