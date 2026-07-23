Riverside County duck sanctuary founder charged with animal cruelty

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The man behind a Riverside County duck sanctuary accused of neglect after hundreds of birds were rescued has been officially charged with animal cruelty.

Howard Berkowitz has been charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty and four counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Thursday.

Berkowitz first came into the spotlight in April after Riverside County took nearly 500 ducks from his property in Anza. Officials said the situation at the animal sanctuary got out of control, resulting in overcrowding and poor living conditions for the ducks.

Berkowitz was in trouble again last week when San Diego County animal services seized more than 800 birds and two dogs from a Valley Center property following a tip from Riverside County. Berkowitz was initially arrested on a Ramy warrant, but he wasn't immediately charged.

The District Attorney's office said all charges are specific to the alleged crimes committed in Riverside County only. The DA's office said authorities are awaiting Berkowitz to turn himself in, where he will then be held on $10,000 bail. An arraignment date is currently unknown.

Berkowitz told News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle in April that he is not an animal hoarder, insisting the animals in his care were fed and watered and that he turned animals away when he could not support them.

"I am not a duck hoarder," he said. "I don't go out and solicit for these ducks."

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County records obtained by News Channel 3 show that Riverside County Code Enforcement opened a zoning case at the Bautista Canyon Road property in November 2024, documenting more than 1,000 birds on a 4.78-acre parcel zoned for no more than 20 animals.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services documented 29 separate visits to the Anza property between October 2024 and October 2025. A formal warning was not issued until August 2025, ten months into that process.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.