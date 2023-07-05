Anaheim Ducks to play Arizona Coyotes in NHL preseason game at Acrisure Arena

Still got the hockey fever after Firebirds' amazing inaugural season? Well, you'll get more hockey soon as the NHL is coming to the Coachella Valley during its preseason.

The Anaheim Ducks will take on the Arizona Coyotes in a preseason game at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms at 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 1., the two teams and the arena announced online.

According to the Ducks, tickets will go on sale later this summer. We've reached out to arena officials for more information on the upcoming event.

According to the Ducks, tickets will go on sale later this summer.

The NHL season kicks off on Oct. 10, with the Ducks playoff their first game on Oct. 14 against the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Las Vegas Knights.

The Seattle Kraken, the NHL affiliate for the Firebirds, will not be playing a game at Acrisure Arena this preseason. But the Kraken will kick off the NHL season on the 10th against the Knights. You might see some familiar faces suit up for the Kraken, including valley favorite Joey Daccord, who signed a two-year deal last week.

Acrisure Arena has two other big sporting events coming up later this year.

On Oct. 19., the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns will play in a preseason game titled "The Desert Duel."

On paper, it's a matchup loaded with the stars as the Suns, the NBA's newest super team with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the recently acquired Bradley Beal, take on the Lakers with Lebron James and Anthony Davis.

Tickets for this NBA preseason game went on sale on June 26. Officials said the event is SOLD OUT.

On Thanksgiving Day, Michigan State plays Arizona as part of the "Acrisure Classic." The game will be televised nationally on FOX.

The game will serve as the final round of the Acrisure Invitational, a new multi-day college basketball tournament.

Tickets are currently available at the Acrisure Arena box office, online at Ticketmaster.com, the official ticketing provider of Acrisure Arena, and at the Michigan State and Arizona ticket offices.

As for our local hockey team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the 2023-24 AHL Season Schedule is expected to be released in late July. In the meantime, the Kraken are hosting their developmental camp right now featuring Firebirds coaches and potential future players.

✨ dev camp 2023 ✨ pic.twitter.com/YHrIUQEQ0A — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) July 6, 2023

dev camp dev camp dev camp dev camp



junior double triple dev camp pic.twitter.com/s1njtMe6Bz — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 3, 2023

