Former flight attendant’s collection adds to 9/11 exhibit

AP California

By NORA SHELLY

Bozeman Daily Chronicle

BOZEMAN (AP) — United Airlines flight attendant Mandy deGignac was getting a plane ready for a trip out of San Francisco on Sept. 11, 2001, when she was told get off the plane immediately. She made her way to a crew lounge and watched the horror after hijacked planes crashed into lower Manhattan, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. DeGignac flew into New York several days later and could see thick smoke rising from the World Trade Center site. Feeling the need to hang onto tangible reminders of the tragedy, she started collecting newspapers in the days after the attacks. Prints from those papers are now on display in the Bozeman Public Library as part of a 9/11 exhibit.