2 birds oiled in California pipeline spill treated, released

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Two birds oiled after an undersea pipeline ruptured off the Southern California coast have been treated and released. Workers brought the ruddy duck and eared grebe Wednesday to a shorefront park in a harbor area of Huntington Beach. The duck swam away and the grebe, a small waterbird, took flight. Officials have reported 28 oiled birds since the spill a little more than a week ago. Forty five birds have been found dead. Experts say relatively few birds seem to have been hit by this spill, possibly because migratory birds are not typically present at this time of year.