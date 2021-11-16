Kapler is NL Manager of the Year after 107 wins with Giants

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

Gabe Kapler has won the National League’s Manager of the Year award after guiding San Francisco to a franchise-best 107 victories in his second season with the Giants. Kapler beat out Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers and Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals in the voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. In a year when the star-laden Dodgers and Padres were supposed to compete for NL West supremacy, San Francisco surged to the best record in baseball. The Giants beat out the Dodgers by a game for the division crown, although they lost to Los Angeles in a tightly contested Division Series.