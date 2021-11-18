Suspect in killing of girl released from custody in October

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Court records show the man arrested in the killings of his 7-year-old niece and another man in Sacramento has a lengthy criminal history and had been released from custody in October while he was awaiting trial on charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon. The Sacramento Bee reported Thursday that 22-year-old Tyrice Martin had been released from custody in October in a case from 2021 despite the objections of a Sacramento County prosecutor. He was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting that left Isabel Agnes Delgadillo Martin and 42-year-old Clifford Hall dead. It wasn’t immediately known if Martin has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.