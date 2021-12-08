California aims to fix ‘broken’ discipline system for guards

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prison guards accused of misconduct are almost always cleared of wrongdoing. So state corrections officials on Wednesday proposed changes aimed at holding more accountable. The latest effort tries again to strip away some of wardens’ disciplinary powers. It centralizes the initial review of inmates’ staff misconduct complaints in a separate headquarters unit. Corrections officials earlier this fall also proposed moving the appeals process into a separate division. The latest changes come after the prison system’s inspector general said the system is neither fair nor independent. His review found wardens cleared more than 98% of prison employees.