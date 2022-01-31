Avenatti wavers on whether he’ll testify at NYC fraud trial

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti has wavered on whether he plans to take the witness stand in his own defense at a fraud trial where he’s accused of stealing $300,000 in book proceeds from porn star Stormy Daniels. Avenatti, who’s acting as his own attorney, first told a judge on Monday that he hadn’t made up his mind about testifying. A few minutes later, he said, he was intending on testifying at that moment. The exchange came after government rested its case in federal court in Manhattan. Avenatti is expected to put on the bulk of his defense case on Tuesday.