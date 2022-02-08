‘Power of the Dog’ tops Oscar noms with 12; ‘Dune’ nabs 10

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Netflix film “The Power of the Dog” has topped this year’s Oscar nominations with 12. The sci-fi epic “Dune” followed closely behind with 10 nominations once the names were read Tuesday morning. The nominees for best picture are: “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Drive My Car”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “Licorice Pizza”; “Nightmare Alley”; “The Power of the Dog”; “West Side Story.” The nominees for best actress are: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer.” The Oscars will be held March 27.