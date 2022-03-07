Pygmy sperm whale euthanized after Malibu beach stranding

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — An injured pygmy sperm whale found stranded on Malibu’s Surfrider Beach had to be euthanized. Los Angeles County lifeguards and firefighters responded to the report of the whale stranding around 4:40 p.m. Sunday. Photos posted by the lifeguards showed the small mammal had bloody scratches. The whale was placed in a truck and taken to the California Wildlife Center. The organization tells KCBS-TV that the whale was in poor health and had many injuries, so it was euthanized to prevent additional suffering.