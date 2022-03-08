Woman charged with faking kidnapping released from jail

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents has been released from jail. A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Sherri Papini could be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond. She later left jail in Sacramento, running past a throng of photographers and reporters. Papini was arrested Thursday on charges of lying to federal agents about being kidnapped and defrauding the state’s victim compensation board of $30,000. Officials say Papini’s abduction hoax cost Shasta County, state and federal taxpayers, crime victims and donors more than $200,000.