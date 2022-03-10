Smollett declines to speak at sentencing in staged attack

By DON BABWIN and KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett has decided not to make a statement at his sentencing hearing for lying to police in a racist and homophobic attack that he staged himself. Smollett said he agreed Thursday with his attorney’s advice to remain quiet. Special prosecutor Dan Webb is seeking incarceration for Smollett. Webb also sought $130,000 in restitution. Sentencing for Smollett began shortly after Cook County Judge James Linn upheld the jury’s verdict from December that found Smollett, who is Black and gay, guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. Supporters of Smollett urged Linn not to send Smollett to prison.