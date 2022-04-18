Almeyda fired by Earthquakes after winless MLS start

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose’s Matias Almeyda was fired in Major League Soccer’s first coaching change since the season’s start after the Earthquakes went winless in their first seven matches. Alex Covelo will become interim head coach after serving as head coach for Earthquakes II in MLS Next Pro. His first game will be against Bay Cities in the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday. Former forward Chris Wondolowski was appointed interim assistant coach along with Steve Ralston and Luciano Fusco. Almeyda was hired in October 2018 and led San Jose to 31 wins, 42 loses and 25 draws.