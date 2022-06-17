Man charged with killing bystander in Oakland gang shootout

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed murder charges against a 32-year-old man in connection with a January gun battle between rival gang members that killed a bystander.

John Avalos was shot in the head when at least 14 people fired 200 rounds during the gunfight on Jan. 21, according to investigators. Avalos, 38, had no known connection to the gangs and was simply dropping off food for a friend who was quarantined with COVID-19, officials said.

Alameda County prosecutors charged Deyonne White, 32, with murdering Avalos, the East Bay Times reported Friday. White also faces four counts of attempted murder and an illegal gun possession charge.

White is the second man arrested in connection with Avalon’s killing, after prosecutors charged Billy Deon Williams in March with murder for his alleged participation.

At the time of the gun battle, White was on parole for convictions of conspiracy and assault with a firearm stemming from a 2013 gang-related shooting in Oakland. In 2016, he was sentenced to 15 years in state prison but was granted parole in 2020, according to court records.

Police arrested White on June 13. He was being held Friday without bail ahead of a July 8 court appearance. It could not immediately be determined whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Both White and Williams were struck by gunfire during the shooting. Police say the intended target was an alleged rival gang member.