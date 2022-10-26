Musk posts video of himself entering Twitter HQ ahead of Friday deadline to close his $44B deal for the company
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Musk posts video of himself entering Twitter HQ ahead of Friday deadline to close his $44B deal for the company.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Musk posts video of himself entering Twitter HQ ahead of Friday deadline to close his $44B deal for the company.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.