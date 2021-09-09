Microsoft return to U.S. offices delayed indefinitely

AP National Business

REDMOND, Washington (AP) — Microsoft is telling employees Thursday that their return to U.S. offices is delayed indefinitely until it’s safer to do so. “Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites,” corporate vice president Jared Spataro wrote in a blog post. Microsoft had already postponed its planned return to the workplace from September to October, but now says the re-opening won’t be next month. Microsoft employs about 181,000 full-time workers, of whom 103,000 are in the U.S.