Ruth Bader Ginsburg tribute required innovative donations

AP National Business

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

The upcoming world premiere at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra of a new classical music piece inspired by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would probably not have been possible if it wasn’t for a bunch of lawyers in the Chicago area, a Long Island fine arts foundation and an award-winning pianist and composer who put the whole deal together. Such is the art of financing new musical works in the midst of a pandemic. The sector is still recovering from a loss of about 35% of its jobs as of last September, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Civil Society Studies.