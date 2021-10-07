Study: Small nonprofits hit harder by COVID than larger ones
By DAN PARKS of The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Chronicle of Philanthropy
Small arts organizations were among those hit the hardest by shrinking donations last year, according to a study by the Urban Institute. Small charities nationwide have faced significant losses in charitable giving as donors cut back during the COVID health and economic crisis: Four in 10 have suffered a decline in donations, according to a study released Thursday. That’s compared to the 29% of large charities that saw contributions dip. Organizations with annual budgets of less than $100,000 saw a median decline of 33% in their fee for service revenue, compared with 20% for organizations with budgets of $1 million to $10 million.