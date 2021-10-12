Brian Goldner, who led transformation a Hasbro, dies at 58

AP National Business

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Goldner, who as CEO and chairman spearheaded Hasbro’s transformation from a toy company to an entertainment force, has died. He was 58. The announcement on Tuesday came two days after the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, company said Goldner was taking a medical leave of absence. Hasbro said at that time that Rich Stoddart, most recently the lead independent director of Hasbro’s board, had been appointed as interim CEO. Hasbro did not give a cause of death, but Goldner disclosed in August 2020 that he had been undergoing treatment for cancer since 2014. Goldner, who joined Hasbro in 2000, served as the CEO of Hasbro Inc. since 2008, and as chairman since May 2015.