More questions for J&J vaccine boosters ahead of FDA review

AP National Business

By MATTHEW PERRONE and LAURAN NEERGAARD

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration is wrestling with how to decide on booster doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. And a new study raises the prospect that using a different vaccine might give a better boost. On Thursday and Friday, an FDA advisory panel will recommend whether to back boosters of both the J&J and Moderna vaccines. In a review posted Wednesday, FDA scientists didn’t reach a firm conclusion on J&J booster doses, citing shortcomings with the company’s data. An extra dose of Pfizer’s vaccine already is available to certain Americans.