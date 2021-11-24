Italy targets unvaccinated with restrictions as cases rise

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The Italian government is targeting unvaccinated people in its latest effort to contain rising coronavirus infections. A government decree is excluding them from certain activities, including indoor dining and theaters over the holidays. The aim is to stave off financially crippling lockdowns just as the economy is starting to grow again. The new government decree also makes vaccinations mandatory for law enforcement, military and all school employees. Previously, vaccines were only required for health care workers and teachers. Premier Mario Draghi said the measures were necessary to prevent the “slow but steady” increase in infections from growing while preserving the gains Italy has made in rebooting an economy that shrank 8.9% last year.