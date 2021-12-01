Stocks open higher a day after sliding on Fed, virus jitters

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday as traders get back to buying a day after the Federal Reserve jolted markets with news that it would consider pulling back on its support for markets and the economy sooner than previously anticipated. The S&P 500 was up 1% in the early going, as was the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Investors felt more comfortable taking on risk, sending a widely watched gauge of investor anxiety lower. Bond yields, energy prices, and small-company stocks also rose. Markets were also higher in Europe and Asia. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.48%.