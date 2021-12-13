Stocks pull back from records, weighed down by tech, energy

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks pulled back below their recent record levels on Wall Street Monday as the market’s momentum slows down following its best week since February. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 0.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 1.4% Technology, energy and travel-related companies had some of the biggest losses. Nvidia, General Motors and Devon Energy were among the biggest decliners in the S&P 500. Pfizer rose after announcing a deal to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals, and Harley-Davidson rose after saying it will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company. Treasury yields fell.