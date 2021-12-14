Insider Q&A: Elf On Shelf Co-CEO Christa Pitts

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

It all began with an elf named Fisbee. In the 1970s, when her three children were growing up, Carol Aebersold would place her childhood toy in a new spot each day leading up to Christmas. The family lore was that Fisbee was watching over them, ready to report to Santa if the children were naughty or nice. The family self-published a book and since then, more than 19 million people worldwide have bought “The Elf on the Shelf.” There are spinoff toys, like Elf Pets, along with app-based games and live experiences. Last year, the family’s company signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to develop The Elf on the Shelf content.